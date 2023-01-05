Reena Roy recalls working in south films: 'If director’s car was moving ahead of us we couldn’t overtake his car'

Reena Roy said in a new interview that she wishes to make a comeback to films. The veteran actor also spoke about wanting to work on OTT projects. She also recalled working in south Indian films as she opened up about the kind of films she liked watching now. Reena also spoke about the work culture in the south film industries as she recalled working with the late LV Prasad, and other directors. She said that when she used to work in the south, others would not even 'overtake' the director's car if it was ahead of them, presumably out of respect. Also read: Reena Roy makes rare appearance; dances on Superstar Singer 2

Last year, Reena, who had acted in several films in the 1970s and 80s, was seen as a guest on the reality show Superstar Singer 2. The veteran actor had made a grand entry as she danced to one of her songs. Now, in a new interview, Reena has opened up about the kind of films she wants to be a part of. She also spoke about south Indian films and work culture.

"I want to do something along the lines of Baghban and Mother India. These days, I watch more south films that are dubbed in Hindi. Their action and dance are unbelievable. I enjoy those films... I have worked a lot down south in the past. They were very punctual, particular and very dedicated. When I used to work in the South with LV Prasad and all, if the director’s car was moving ahead of us, then we couldn’t overtake his car," Reena told Etimes.

In the same interview, Reena spoke about why she wanted to take a break from films. She also spoke about wanting to work in regional cinema. "This new year I have decided that I will be working in OTT. I am getting offers. I would like to work in regional films too from Punjabi to Tamil, Telugu, I want to work on everything," Reena said.

Reena was one of the most popular actors in the 1970s and 80s, and acted in films like Jaise Ko Taisa (1973), Zakhmee (1975), and Sanam Teri Kasam (1982). In 1983, Reena married cricketer Mohsin Khan and announced her sabbatical from acting. She subsequently shifted to Pakistan with her husband. She returned to India in 1992 after her divorce and made a comeback in Hindi films with Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993). Since then, she has appeared as a guest on reality shows.

