Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna and other star kids pose with Reena Roy in rare pic. How many can you spot?

Reddit has found an old childhood picture of Bollywood star kids with veteran actor Reena Roy and it’s capturing fans' attention. It features Hrithik Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor. Joining them are Ahlam Khan, Shadaab Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Rinki Khanna who look unrecognisable. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha scared of reading through her father’s biography

In the picture, Reena Roy flashed her smile while surrounded by kids in the 70s. Little Hrithik is seen sitting next to sister Sunaina. Actor Jeetendra’s kids, Ekta and Tusshar are seen alongside Amjad Khan’s daughter and son—Ahlam Khan and Shadaab Khan. Little Twinkle Khanna posed candidly with her hand in a cast with her sister Rinki.

While fans cannot handle the cuteness of some many star kids in one frame, many also went on to share how Reena Roy reminded them of Sonakshi Sinha. A user wrote in the comment section, “When Sonakshi Sinha time travels.” “I don't know why the kids are grouped around Reena but so much mom energy! And such a glowing face,” added another one. Someone also said, “Twinkle is so cute as always !!”

Years ago it was Tusshar Kapoor who took a walk down memory lane on social media and posted the picture. He said it was clicked sometime in the 70s in Kashmir. “Child’s play....with a veteran senior actress of that era, Reena Roy! If I’m not wrong it’s good old Srinagar (Kashmir) in the rocking 70’s! Pic Courtesy: @bollywoodirect #majorthrow,” he wrote.

This is not the first time that Sonakshi has been compared to Reena Roy. On several different occasions, Sonakshi made news with her similar facial features to Reena who co-starred with her father Shatrughan Sinha in films like Kaalicharan, Vishwanath and Be Reham among others.

