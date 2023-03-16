Reena Roy's ex-husband Mohsin Khan reveals if he regrets marriage with her, says ‘I was never impressed…’

Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan, who married actor Reena Roy in 1983, has revealed that he has no regrets about his decision. In a new interview, Mohsin said that he never watched any of her films before their marriage. Mohsin also said that he was never influenced by beauty but rather by a good person.

Mohsin Khan married Reena Roy in 1983. They divorced in the 1990s with Mohsin getting custody of their daughter, Sanam. The cricketer later remarried and lost Sanam's custody. Currently, he lives in Pakistan's Karachi and Sanam stays with her mother in India.

Speaking with G Sports, Mohsin said, "I have no regrets. I had married a human being, I didn’t see who she was or where she was from. Eventually, I had decided that I want to stay in Pakistan. Even though I went to England to play, I wanted to stay in Pakistan."

Talking about Reena, he said, “I never watched any of her films before our wedding, I swear upon God, no one believes this. I don't watch, rarely do I. If I was leaving home and there was an Amitabh Bachchan scene going on, I would probably stop and watch, that too for a few minutes. But otherwise, I have never watched films. And I was never impressed by the beauty, I liked a good human being."

Mohsin featured in a few films debuting with JP Dutta's 1989 film Batwara. He also featured in Fateh, Gunehgar Kaun, Pratikar, and Saathi (1991), Laat Saab (1992), Madam X (1994), and Mahaanta (1997).

Reena made her film debut with the drama Zaroorat (1972), at the age of 15. She became famous with her roles in Jaise Ko Taisa (1973), Zakhmee (1975), Kalicharan and Nagin (1976). She also featured in several films including Jaani Dushman (1979), Aasha (1980), Arpan (1983), Asha Jyoti (1984), Naseeb (1981) and Sanam Teri Kasam (1982).

After her divorce from Mohsin, Reena returned to India from Pakistan. She made a comeback in Hindi cinema with Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993). She was also seen in Ajay (1996), Gair (1999), and Refugee (2000).

In an interview with Times Of India, Reena had spoken about her ex-husband, "He’s in touch with her (Sanam). They share a close father-daughter bond. He’s settled well in life. I pray that God keeps him healthy and happy. I had the responsibility of my daughter. Her education is complete now. Being a single mother, you have to take care of your daughter first. It’s a full-time job.”

