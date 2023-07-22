Is Rekha in a live-in relationship with her manager? Author rubbishes 'sensational' reports

Author Yasser Usman issued a statement regarding ongoing reports about Rekha. Yasser wrote Rekha’s biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, which was published in 2016. Recently several reports claimed that the biography mentioned that Rekha has been in a live-in relationship with her manager Farzana. Also read: Rekha exudes royalty as she poses for a magazine shoot, reveals why she hasn't signed a film since 2014

Yasser Usman on Rekha

Rekha's biography, Rekha: The Untold Story was published in 2016. (Photo: PTI) (PTI)

Breaking the silence on the matter, Yasser Usman dismissed claims about Rekha's live-in relationship. Taking to Twitter, he wrote " The quotes alleging a 'live-in relationship' ascribed to my book 'Rekha The Untold Story' are a complete fabrication, falsification and misrepresentation evidently intended to create sensationalism. I vehemently assert that the quotes mentioned in the media articles are entirely absent from my book."

“Furthermore, throughout the entire manuscript, the phrases 'live-in relationship' or 'hermetic existence' or 'the biography claiming the relationship is sexual' have never been used,” he added. He also said, "These incorrect quotes are a result of poor clickbait journalism and keep on resurfacing every few years. If these quotes attributed to me or my book 'Rekha The Untold Story' are not immediately rectified, we will not hesitate to pursue legal action against the publications responsible."

Sharing the statement, he also shared on the micro-blogging website, “It's despicable how clickbait journalism has an aversion towards verifying facts. And most often they target women. A statement.”

Reports about Rekha

Previously, several reports suggested that Yasser Usman's book claimed that Rekha's manager Farzana is the only one who is permitted access to Rekha's bedroom. It also mentioned that she controls every detail of her life and everyone in the industry knows that the actor doesn't function without Farzana. It claimed they have been together for three decades.

Rekha married Delhi-based industrialist and television manufacturer Mukesh Agarwal in March 1990. However, their marriage ended seven months later when Mukesh died by suicide.

Rekha was recently on the small screen in the promo of the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. As her fans still await for her to announce a project, she was last seen in the film Super Nani in a full-length role.

