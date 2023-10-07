Rhea Chakraborty responds to being called witch, talks about black magic; reveals she danced inside jail on getting bail

Rhea Chakraborty has reacted to the labels she has been associated with including 'chudail (witch)' after the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with India Today, Rhea also talked about black magic. She also said that the day she got bail she danced inside the jail. (Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty reacts when asked if she ‘supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput')

Rhea on black magic, being called a witch

Rhea Chakraborty opened up on a host of matters.(HT_PRINT)

In the interview, Rhea said, "I kind of like the name chudail (witch). I think it is interesting. Back in the day who was a witch? A witch was a woman who did not subscribe to the patriarchal society or had her own way, her own opinion that was against the popular opinion of men and patriarchal back then. She had her opinion and her own thoughts. maybe I am that person, maybe I am a chudail, maybe I know how to do black magic...So I feel like it is a patriarchal society and that a lot of the things being said about me were in the sphere of patriarchy."

Rhea on dancing inside jail

Recalling the day when she got bail, Rhea said, "So the day I got bail, my brother didn’t get bail and I was devastated. It was the only day that I broke down completely and I had promised all the girls ki jis din bail hogi uss diun nachungi (the day I get bail I'll dance). Bail ho gayi but I wasn’t happy. So I refused them at first and when the jailer came and told me mat karo tum, chhod do (don't do it, leave it) and I was like haan haan (yeah ok). But then I thought that I am leaving and I am probably never gonna see these women again and if I could give them five minutes of happiness with the dance performance with them, then why the hell not!? And I did. It was the most ecstatic moment of my life. We did the naagin dance on the floor."

About Sushant and Rhea

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. After a case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against her by Sushant's parents, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats. In relation to the case, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020. She was later shifted to the Byculla jail where she spent almost six weeks. She is currently out on bail and the matter is sub judice at the Bombay High Court.

