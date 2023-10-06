Rhea Chakraborty reacts when asked if she ‘supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has responded to a question on whether she had supplied drugs to her late boyfriend-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with India Today, Rhea also talked about if she has got closure three years after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea also opened up about how people react at times with pitiful eyes on seeing her. (Also Read | NCB tells Supreme Court it is ‘not challenging’ bail granted to Rhea Chakraborty in drugs-related case)

Rhea on how people react after seeing her

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship.

Speaking with India Today, Rhea said, "Honestly, when I enter a room, I can see it in people’s faces. I can see people looking at me with pitiful eyes ki kaise zinda hai (how is she alive) and some others are like we are rooting for her and she should go on. When I have conversations with people, I can hear the thoughts in their minds. Sometimes they are looking at me and thinking she doesn’t seem like a criminal. I can feel that thought at the same time. Does it matter to me? Absolutely not."

Rhea talks about closure

Talking about getting closure, Rhea added, "I don’t think closure is the right word. I don’t think you can get closure from something like this. The thing is I faced a personal loss. There can never be closure on that. It engulfs your life at start then your life starts growing around it. But, it will always exist. It will always be in your back pocket. It will always be rear from the back of your mind and say that I am here. Don’t think I am gone. So I don’t think I will get closure in that sense. But, has it changed my perspective, yes."

Rhea speaks about drugs

When asked if she gave drugs to Sushant, Rhea denied. She added that she is "done with this topic. I don’t want to talk about drugs, I don’t want to talk about NCB. I don’t want to talk about CBI". She added that people should talk about her mental health and how she dealt with the situation after Sushant's death.

About Sushant

The actor died on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. A case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against Rhea by Sushant’s parents. A parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

The NCB had charged Rhea under Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act which pertains to “financing and harbouring illegal drug trafficking”. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the cases registered against her in connection with a drugs-related probe linked to Sushant.

