Rhea Chakraborty on TV return with Roadies 19: Feels good to be back

Rhea Chakraborty is making her small screen comeback with the 19th season of MTV Roadies and the actor-model says she is happy to be part of the popular reality TV series. Rhea Chakraborty, known for reality shows such as Pepsi MTV Wassup and films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, features as a gang leader alongside Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati on MTV Roadies. The upcoming edition of the long-running series is hosted by Sonu Sood.

The 30-year-old actor was recently in the capital for the auditions of MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand. "The enthusiasm of contestants at the Delhi auditions for 'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' was incredible. The love I've received from all girls and boys who showed up today has me overwhelmed. It feels so good to be back,"she said in a statement.

The auditions of the much-anticipated season 19 took place on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, attracted youth from all over the city and its neighbouring areas.

The gang leaders interacted with the contestants and encouraged them to bring out their best. The contestants went through rounds of group discussions, showcasing their strength, stamina, and mental fortitude.

The shortlisted Roadies will advance to the personal interview round.

Chakraborty, who was last seen in the 2021 thriller Chehre featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was in the middle of a storm after her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in 2020.

Her life turned upside down after she was accused of abetting Sushant's suicide and misappropriating his wealth by his family.

She became the subject of intense trolling and media scrutiny, which many felt was a “witch-hunt”, and had to eventually take a break from work after Rajput's sudden death.

