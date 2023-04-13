Rhea Chakraborty posts video on returning to set after 3 years: 'Times have been hard'

Rhea Chakraborty has shared a video from the sets of Roadies as she geared up to face the camera after a gap of three years. She was away from camera after she was named an accused in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and also went to jail for some time. The actor is now one of the gang leaders for MTV Roadies season 19 along with Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula. Sonu Sood will host the show. Also read: Rhea Chakraborty says ‘aapko kya laga mai wapas nahi aungi’ as she joins MTV Roadies 19 as gang leader. Watch

Sharing a video from the makeup room on Thursday, Rhea wrote on Instagram, “It’s been a long waiting game. Being back on set, back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude, raring to go. Thankyou to all of you for your love and support. Times have been hard, but your love has been real. BRB - crying happy tears. #rhenew #resillience."

In the video, the actor is seen getting her makeup done in the vanity van and is asked by a person about how does it feel to be back on set. She says, “So, I haven't shot in three years and I am back on set. Vanity van is feeling all new, hair and makeup hasn't happened in a while. Strangely enough when I shot three years ago, it was on this very set, in this vanity van for Chehre. I am back here after three years. Universe has strange ways. Overwhelming and excited, welcome back to me.”

Many continued to blame her for Sushant's death in the comments section but some also welcomed her. A fan wrote, “So happy for you Rhea. You deserve all the happiness. Wishing you success in this Rhenewed journey. Shine on.” Another said, “You have life ahead, keep going.. god bless.” One more person commented, “This girl is POWER !!! Let the world comment, let the facts wash off, reset your self, boost up and Rockon girl! Keep spark alive.”

Rhea recently announced her arrival by sharing an Instagram video about MTV Roadies. She was seen in a leather top and jeans, jumping down with help of a rope. She also delivered a power-packed line, "Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aungi, darr jaungi, ab darne ki baari kisi aur ki (what did you think, that I would remain scared and won't come, now its someone else's turn to get scared)". Rhea was last seen in the film Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

