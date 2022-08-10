Rhea Chakraborty responds to fan apologising for what 'media did to you, your family' after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday responded to a fan apologising for 'what media did' to her and her family. Rhea has faced media trial and criticism on social media platforms after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. Rhea was in a relationship with Sushant at the time of his death on June 14, 2020. (Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty shares note after Sushant Singh Rajput's sister said she ruined his life)

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rhea held an Ask Me Anything session with her fans and wrote, "Quick chat? #askrc." She posted a Boomerang clip of herself. In the photo, Rhea opted for a peach top, blue denims, tied her hair and wore earrings.

In response, a fan wrote, "Please take care, we feel sorry for what media did to you and your family." Though Rhea didn't write anything, she posted a string of folded hands emojis as her response to the fan. Other fans had several questions for Rhea in the impromptu AMA (ask me anything) session though. A fan asked, "How are you dealing with mental health now?" She responded, "Yoga. Meditation. Therapy. Good home-cooked food. Faith in god (folded hands emoji)."

Rhea posted a photo of herself with her bother Showik Chakraborty and tagged him when a fan asked, "Your favv person??" The picture was seemingly clicked at an event. In the photo, Rhea wore cream ethnic wear while Showik opted for a black and white suit.

When asked about advice to 'someone suffering from anxiety attacks', Rhea wrote, "Speak to close friends and family. Seek professional help. Therapy works very well for me. Meditation. Good vibes." On her last Instagram Stories, Rhea shared a recent photo of herself and wrote, "Have a great day, sending love and light! We will chat again soon."

Rhea was accused in a drugs case related to the death of Sushant. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case and later released on bail. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also joined the probe later. Last month, the NCB alleged that Rhea received multiple deliveries of ganja from other co-accused. The media coverage of the episode also came under criticism for the insensitive portrayal of both Sushant's death and allegations against Rhea.

Rhea was last seen in Rummy Jafry's film Chehre, which was released in 2021. She was seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emran Hashmi.

