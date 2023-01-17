Rhea Chakraborty scolds paparazzi after she almost falls face down as they ask her to wait for pics

Actor Rhea Chakraborty scolded the paparazzi after she tripped as they asked her to pose for pictures. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Tuesday, Rhea was seen outside a salon in Mumbai. In the clip, the actor got out of her car near the venue. (Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty, Sanya Malhotra party with Guneet Monga-Sunny Kapoor ahead of their wedding)

While the paparazzi asked her to wait so that they can click pictures, Rhea started walking quickly. While climbing the stairs she tripped and was about to fall. However, she quickly maintained her balance.

Turning around, she smiled and said, "Dekho peecha karoge toh aesa hoga (If you follow then this will happen)." The paparazzi apologised to her instantly. Rhea also posed for a brief moment and waved at the paparazzi. The actor was seen in a black top under a cream sweater and denims. She wore sandals and also carried a bag.

Rhea was seen at the salon a few weeks after she attended an event at which Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan had performed. The event was also attended by Farah Khan Ali, Zayed Khan, Arslan Goni, Saba Azad, Farhan Akhtar, Adhuna, Akira, Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Dandekar among others.

Last month, Rhea was seen with her rumoured boyfriend Bunty Sajdeh's sister Seema Sajdeh at filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra's bash in Mumbai. As per a Hindustan Times report, Rhea and Bunty started dating earlier last year. “It’s so good to see them together and happy. Whatever Rhea has been through in the last few years, Bunty has been her shoulder and support system. He was there for her when things were getting dirty. They are currently together and wish to keep this news private,” as per a source.

Earlier, Rhea was in a relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in April 2020. Rhea was embroiled in his death investigation and the corresponding drugs case. She even had to spend close to a month in jail. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case and later released on bail.

She was last seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi among many others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.