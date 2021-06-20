Rhea Chakraborty shares Father's Day post for dad, calls herself fauji ki beti: 'I’m sorry times have been tough'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared a throwback picture with her 'papa' on Father's Day. In the photo, Rhea's father is seen holding up when she was a baby. Both of them have colours of Holi on their faces.

Sharing the picture, Rhea Chakraborty also wrote a note for her dad. "Happy Father’s Day to my papa ! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough , but I’m so proud to be your little girl My daddy strongest ! Love you papa Mishti #faujikibeti," she wrote in her caption.

Rhea's friend Shibani Dandekar commented, "Awwwwwwww best." Alia Bhatt 'liked' the post. Rhea's friends and fans also left supportive comments. "He will be proud of you too. You are someone who has proven to be very strong and who has held her head high and faced the storms bravely," one wrote. "Your strong like him. I'm sure his More proud to have u as his daughter. Happy Fathers Day To Him More strength 2 u n him," wrote another.

Rhea Chakraborty was caught up in a controversy last year after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His father blamed Rhea for his death and filed an FIR against her over abetment of suicide. The family also accused her of mishandling his funds.

Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and later released on bail. Her father and mother were also called in for questioning. As the media flocked to her house, Rhea had shared a video of how the paparazzi was harassing her father.

"This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer ) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate . There is a threat to my life and my family’s life," she had written.