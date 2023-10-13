Rhea Kapoor puts all speculations to rest, confirms Veere Di Wedding 2: 'It’s not going to be what anybody expects'

Veere Di Wedding 2 'will be different'

Rhea Kapoor told the portal, “I’m working on Veere Di Wedding 2. It will be very different, it’s not going to be what anybody expects. I didn’t want to do it until I knew that it would be better than the first one and I knew that it was going to be hard because Veere Di Wedding is my everything. It’s such an important film for me. I love that film and very attached to it. I didn’t want to do it if I didn’t get the same amount of joy I did from making the first one. So, yes, Veere Di Wedding 2 is in the works."

Veere Di Wedding was about female friendships and sexual freedom. Rhea's latest film Thank You For Coming is also a sex comedy. When asked about the response to her films, Rhea questioned what was empowerment anyway. She said, “When I made Veere Di Wedding, people talked about how drinking and smoking isn’t empowerment. Now they’re saying that sex isn’t empowerment.”

Rhea Kapoor worked with Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania in Veere Di Wedding.

More about Veere Di Wedding 2

There’s no confirmation yet on the cast of Veere Di Wedding 2, but some reports have suggested that Kareena and Sonam Kapoor will reunite to take the franchise forward.

Speaking in the same News18 interview, Rhea dropped a hint about collaborating with sister-actor Sonam Kapoor soon, but whether that’s for the much-anticipated sequel remains unclear. She said the two are 'again coming together' and she's really excited about it because they are 'doing something completely different'.

Earlier this year in March, Rhea had seemingly confirmed the Veere Di Wedding sequel with a cryptic post on Instagram that read, "I never thought I was a sequel kinda girl, but maybe I am."

Veere Di Wedding was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, Neena Gupta and others were seen in supporting roles in the film, which was released on June 1, 2018 and got mixed reviews by critics and fans.

