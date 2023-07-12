Rhea Kapoor shares adorable pics of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Vayu from her London vacation: ‘Love is all around’

Seems like Kapoor sisters Rhea and Sonam are enjoying their family vacation in London to the fullest. On Tuesday, the producer shared adorable moments of her nephew Vayu. Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram and posted series of pictures featuring her husband Karan Boolani, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sonam Kapoor's jibe at her English: What I learned from fights with film mafia is…

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu in London.

In one of the pictures, Sonam and Anand Ahuja can be seen playing with Vayu while walking in the streets of London. Sonam donned a denim shirt that she teamed up with T-shirt and jeggings. The actor carried Vayu in his carrier. Anand, on the other hand, wore an all-black outfit. In the other photo, Vayu cutely held finger of his father. Then the person behind all the pictures, comes into frame. Rhea Kapoor can be seen taking selfies with her husband Karan Boolani.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually….is all around.” As soon as the pictures were uploaded, Sonam and Sunita Kapoor reacted with red heart emojis.

On Friday, Rhea's husband Karan Boolani took to Instagram Story and shared a monochrome picture where Sonam can be seen cuddling with her sister Rhea. Sonam and Rhea reposted the snap on their Instagram Story.

Recently, Rhea dropped some glimpses from her outing in London with Karan, Sonam, Anand and their son Vayu. In one of the pictures, sisters Rhea and Karan could be seen walking on the streets of London in matching black outfits. In another pic, Anand could be seen holding his son Vayu and sitting on a swing, while Sonam, Rhea and Karan can be seen standing behind them.

More about Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Sonam Kapoor's comeback film

Sonam was recently seen in the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event. It marks Sonam's return to acting world after a long hiatus. She was on a maternity break.

On the other hand, Rhea collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming film The Crew. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.