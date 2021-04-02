Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rhea Kapoor shares throwback pics with family, Anand Ahuja loves 'that second picture' of his glam mom-in-law Sunita
Rhea Kapoor shares throwback pics with family, Anand Ahuja loves 'that second picture' of his glam mom-in-law Sunita

Rhea Kapoor shared a bunch of throwback pictures featuring Sonam Kapoor, dad Anil, brother Harshvardhan and her. But the one who stole the show was her mother, Sunita Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Rhea Kapoor's throwback pictures.

Producer Rhea Kapoor, known for films like Veere Di Wedding and Khubsoorat, took to Instagram to share a bunch of throwback pictures from her childhood. Featuring in them were her dad Anil Kapoor, sister Sonam Kapoor, brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and very glamorous mom Sunita Kapoor. She also spoke about her love for 'princess dress'.

Sharing them Rhea wrote: "Always been down for a fancy dress party or a silent overthinking session in my princess dress. #princessnerd #princesspartythrower #princessoverthinker #princessjasmine #forlife." A number of her friends and family members reacted to the pictures.

Sonakshi Sinha, who is a star kid like Rhea, wrote: "Omg I actually remember these!!!!" Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja had the best comment; he marvelled at his mother-in-law Sunita's glamorous avatar. Speaking of a particular photo where Sunita is seen bending over and interacting with little Rhea in a pretty midnight blue western formal wear, he said: "Oh. That second picture!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita." Rhea too looked a doll in her princess dress and tiara.

He went on to further describe another picture from the cake cutting ceremony which also featured his wife. He wrote: "@rheakapoor focused on cutting and serving the cake to everyone. @kapoor.sunita making sure the table is set properly and there’s enough for everyone. @anilskapoor looking at his daughters. @harshvarrdhankapoor looking at his sisters. @sonamkapoor looking vigorously at the cake!"

Sunita, the indulgent mom, wrote: "So cute, My princess." Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Sonam too had shared one of the pictures of the lot.

Rhea often shares throwbacks. On her mother's birthday last month, she had shared another set of throwbacks and written: "Happy birthday to the OG irreverent style icon @kapoor.sunita I feel so powerful because you show me everyday how a universe of love and many lives can spiral out of one woman’s life and energy. I know I can do it too because I see you create something new and great every single day. I love you so much #bestbossladyever."

