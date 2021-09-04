Richa Chadha bats for an all female crew for her debut as a producer

Actor Richa Chadha recently announced that she has decided to step into production with a film called Girls Will Be Girls, along with her boyfriend Ali Fazal. And apart from it being her maiden venture, what will make it more special is her approach towards the project.

The 34-year-old tells us that it was her director, Shuchi Talati’s idea to aspire to have an all-female crew. “My director Shuchi wants to see how it would be to work with an all women crew, to see what that would do, having only women. We have had one round of interviews with some aspirants. Our co-producers in Delhi, who have produced several award-winning feminist indie films, also feel strongly that it should be women led.”

Set in a Himalayan boarding school in a hill station in Northern India, the plot of the film revolves around the coming of age of a 16-year-old girl and her relationship with her mother. Talati’s last film, A Period Piece, had a mostly female crew and she found it to be a nurturing and supportive environment.

Hence they are now trying to make it an all-female team. Chadha feels that this holds the potential to change a lot of things across film industries everywhere.

“I think it’s a great, positive, social experiment. I experienced a certain freedom from male expectations, from dressing up, etc in my last year of education at a girl’s college...I don’t know if it’ll usher in a revolution but I definitely think it’s worth trying,” confesses the actor, who is currently filming for a project.