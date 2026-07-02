Richa Chadha defends Dia Mirza amid backlash for her son's behaviour: ‘She gifted me 1100 trees as a wedding gift’

Actor Dia Mirza was trolled online after she shared an incident in which her 5-year-old son, Avyaan, scolded a delivery agent for bringing coconut water in plastic bags. After the clip from Soha Ali Khan's podcast went viral, many on the internet criticized Dia and her son, calling them for 'entitled arrogance'. Actor Richa Chadha has now come out in support of Dia amid the backlash.

What Richa said

Richa Chadha has come out in support for Dia Mirza on social media.

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Richa took to X to repost a note shared by an user who said that Dia preaches about ecological consciousness and then drives in her Jaguar. Richa penned a long note in response, which read, “Y’all wonder why actors don’t speak up ? (Damned if you do, damned if you don’t!) Apart from the routine haranguing by the usual, brain-dead suspects, there’s also this! Of course punch up yaar, actors ki mental health ka kya hai. Aaye din suicides kar ke salacious news cycles ko feed bhi karna to artist ka kartavya hona chahiye (What about mental health of actors? They need to feed the news cycles right?) Haina? Women with privilege will be shamed if say anything outside the syllabus. Lipstick, bikini, GRWM, OOTD, make-up haul et al.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “Just FYI, @deespeak is involved with a bamboo paper company, (means no trees are cut to manufacture paper), and WITHOUT, a plastic recycling start up that makes very cool sunglasses. She’s also produced a lovely short on the climate, it screens at PardaFaash, Mumbai, tomorrow 3.07.26. Check these things out, because if you can bully a 5 year old, you can also run a basic google search na.” ‘She doesn’t own a Jaguar’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “Just FYI, @deespeak is involved with a bamboo paper company, (means no trees are cut to manufacture paper), and WITHOUT, a plastic recycling start up that makes very cool sunglasses. She’s also produced a lovely short on the climate, it screens at PardaFaash, Mumbai, tomorrow 3.07.26. Check these things out, because if you can bully a 5 year old, you can also run a basic google search na.” ‘She doesn’t own a Jaguar’ {{/usCountry}}

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Richa added, “She gifted me 1100 trees as a wedding gift and and inspired me to gift trees to the Press in turn when my own baby girl was born. See photos? She doesn’t own a Jaguar LOL, I have only seen 2 electric cars ever. And if she was imperfect in the past, oh please forgive her dear kind lord, show mercy! Dia does more for ecological restoration in a day - than YT bloggers (who could well give Perez Hilton a run for his money) or arguably you - do in a whole year. Those who want to do good in the world, do so at a great personal cost. So please discourage them, troll them properly from that super comfy armchair. Call them hypocrites because the urgent work today, right now, is to shame them.”

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Speaking on the podcast, Dia said, "The coconut wala delivered the coconut and nothing burns my blood more than coconut water arriving in plastic bags with plastic straws. So this boy, bichara, he didn’t know whom he was delivering. So Avyaan opened the door and he puts his hand on his hips and says, ‘Bhaiya plastic me lekar aaye hai, hamari ghar mein plastic not allowed, aap usko plastic se nikalo, usko neeche rakho aur plastic aur straw leke jao (Why have you got this in plastic? Plastic is not allowed in our home, put it down and take the plastic away)."

Soha lauded Avyaan's conviction and responded, "Imagine standing up to somebody who is an adult and to have that conviction."

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Last month, Dia had commented on climate change, which had sparked a conversation and debate on social media. She said that climate change and patriarchy are deeply connected. She went on to connect how both issues emerge from systems that value extraction over care, domination over balance, and short-term gain over long-term well-being.