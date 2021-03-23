Richa Chadha gasps after watching video comparing Joss Whedon and Zack Snyder's Justice League

Richa Chadha joined DC fans in expressing her shock over the differences between Zack Snyder's Justice League and the 2017 theatrical cut, which was put together by Joss Whedon. The actor came across a video made by a fan, comparing a scene featuring Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Martha Kent (Diane Lane).

The scene in the theatrical cut was brighter, and filled with more humour, whereas Snyder's version was visually darker, and dealt with more serious themes. Both scenes were versions of a talk Lois and Martha have after the death of Superman.

Sharing a tweet which read, "In a state of shock over the compare & contrast between this Lois/Martha scene in the Snyder cut (first) versus the Whedon cut (second) of Justice League. i'm just.....speechless," Richa tweeted, "Gasp."

Also read: Hansal Mehta calls Thalaivi trailer impressive, says it's 'out and out Kangana Ranaut show'

Snyder was brought back to finish his version of the movie after sustained fan pressure. He was forced to depart production originally because of a family tragedy, and Avengers director Whedon was brought in to complete the film.

Richa will reprise her role of Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3. She was recently seen headlining projects like Shakeela and Madam Chief Minister.

The actor said that she doesn't think about ‘female led’ or ‘female centric’ labels anymore. "I don’t think about these labels anymore. People will use them till they need to use them. Till female centric films are more common, and are made every now and then, I think these things will continue, I don’t really feel too much about it," she told Hindustan Times last month.

Richa continues to make the headlines for her relationship with actor Ali Fazal. The two are living together in Mumbai and were supposed to tie the knot last year, but the wedding was delayed because of the pandemic.