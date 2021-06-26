Richa Chadha gives chance to young talent to showcase their talent

When it comes to showbiz, be it in films or on the small screen, it is hard to get a platform to showcase talent. And actor Richa Chadha seems to have dedicated herself to fill this void.

The actor has initiated a move wherein she will be giving young artistes and performers a chance to showcase their talent. She is using her social media initiative, The Kindry, to give voice to the young and hidden talent.

“There is talent in abundance that is not getting the right amount of exposure even with multiple platforms available today,” says Chadha, explaining the thought behind the expansion of her initiative through which she amplifies stories of hope and selflessness in these turbulent times of Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, as a part of her artistic community-building drive, she has offered a chance to young artistes to showcase their talent during live sessions with everyday heroes on its social media page.

“Thankfully, my friend and collaborator, Krishan Jagota knows several people in the artistic community, who are always so generous with their talent and time. Here, we believe in conversations, community building and music really helps with that,” notes the 34-year-old, who is set to start shooting for the third instalment of Fukrey.

In these sessions, she invites performers to come for a virtual gig in between conversations. Chadha then shares the footage on her own social media pages once the live is over.

She continues, “Music has no language. Whenever a budding musician dedicates a song to our hero, it makes them smile. It creates a very loving space and I am happy about that.”

Earlier, Chadha celebrated the essence of the Pride month through the initiative, and highlighted the need to have conversations around the community by bringing stories of many LGBTQIA+ heroes.