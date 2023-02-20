Richa Chadha to support and be part of more independent cinema

From Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008), to the gangster saga Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) to Masaan (2015), Richa Chadha has always been known for picking stronger and meatier roles. in commercial and indie projects. While she believes that as an actor one learns and grows from experiences, now Chadha intends to return to her homebase. She is planning to make more independent cinema with stronger subjects and also be a part of them, but this time as a producer.

The Fukrey actor has been approached for multiple projects, including some as a producer and she intends to back ones that have strong storylines and stronger characters. Explaining, Chadha says, “Artists often change how they feel and evolve and so they realise who they are and who they are not. Now, I feel I can and have taken baby steps in backing films and scripts I believe in and I am in a place where I can support more independent films. At the beginning one’s career, one has often heard stuff like ‘Oh your work is ahead of its times’. Perhaps time has caught up and everyone is doing good independent films now.”

She is heartened to see how the overall quality of writing has increased in shows, series and films. “I am really excited to explore what it means to be an indie artistes with pop goals wherein I want to represent voices that don’t always conform or toe the line. But at the same time, the idea is to let more and more people find this art of filmmaking accessible,” she says, adding she is excited about collaborations and “really cool well written smart indie films”.

She continues, “I have enjoyed doing all kinds of cinema and have always tried my best to not be stuck to one genre. I have realised that this is what really excited me as an actor, stronger parts, complex layered stories and audiences too have evolved since I made my debut. This is what I know is now the perfect time. I have tried various things, some worked and some didn’t. And both as an actor and as a producer, I wish to be part of such stories. One of the agendas of the production house is to bridge that gap between a good story and an audience.”

