Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia DSouza shared throwback pictures with late Vilasrao Deshmukh.
bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza remember his dad Vilasrao Deshmukh on 76th birth anniversary

  • Actor couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, took to their respective Instagram pages to remember his father, late Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birthday anniversary.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 07:41 PM IST

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh on Wednesday remembered the actor's father and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 76th birth anniversary with heartfelt notes on social media.

Riteish, who shared a great bond with his late father, posted a throwback picture from his childhood featuring him sitting with his dotting father and brother.

Alongside the picture, he tweeted, "Dear God! Please turn back the clock to this time. Miss you every day PAPPA, Happy Birthday!!!! #VilasraoDeshmukh76".


The actor also changed his Twitter handle's display picture to that of his father's photo to commemorate his 76th birthday.

Genelia also took to her Twitter handle and posted a heartwarming picture of herself hugging her late father-in-law.

The throwback picture seems to be from Genelia-Riteish's wedding album as the she is seen donning a bridal lehenga and hugging her father-in-law who is clad in ethnic attire, teamed up with a turban.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Pappa. We miss you. A Father-Daughter hug that will last forever," she added referring to the picture she shared.

Two-time chief minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh died on August 14, 2012, due to multiple organ failure.



Topics
riteish deshmukh genelia deshmukh bollywood + 1 more

