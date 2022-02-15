Rituparna Sengupta on Singapore recording new Covid-19 cases: It’s mentally exhausting

On February 14, Singapore recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths since December 5, 2021. This surge comes at a time when coronavirus cases are plateauing in most parts of the world. Talking about how it’s still “spreading like forest fire” there, actor Rituparna Sengupta, who is based in the island city, tells us, “The cases quickly rose from 3000 to 15,000 in a matter of a few days.”

But she adds that restrictions have now been relaxed since life has to go on. “Institutional quarantine and isolation isn’t working out anymore. We’ve been instructed to quarantine at home if we fall sick. A lot of stress is being given to self-testing kits. It’s not possible to keep imposing restrictions,” she says, adding that only a group of five is allowed in public places now.

Sengupta points out it is “mentally exhausting” to take ten steps back each time after partial normalcy restores. “People have given up now. The fear has waned away,” she says. But she’s happy that schools are continuing to function: “My daughter has begun going to school. If a student tests positive, they’re required to isolate at home for five days and then they can go back.”

The Bansuri: The Flute (2020) actor, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month for the second time, heaves a sigh of relief now that she doesn’t need to get herself tested before flying out of the country for sometime.

“There’s a rule in Singapore that if you’ve been through Covid-19, you need not test yourself for the next three months. For a person like me who flies in and out of the country frequently, this is extremely good news. Thankfully, I don’t need to take any more permission. I’m not scared of travelling anymore,” ends Sengupta, who flew down to India for a shoot about five days back.