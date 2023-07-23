Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: CBFC changes ‘bra’ mention, removes references to Lok Sabha and Mamata Banerjee

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan's seventh directorial that is releasing in his 25th year as a filmmaker. It's his first directorial in seven years, after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film, co-produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi among others.

CBFC enforces cuts

As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC has enforced certain cuts and alterations in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani before issuing it a U/A certificate.

The cussword ‘b*******d’ has been replaced by ‘behen di.’ ‘Bra’ has been changed to ‘item.’ The popular rum brand Old Monk has been replaced by ‘Bold Monk.’ Three dialogues were completely chopped off from the film, including a reference to Lok Sabha and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee each, and one in a lingerie shop scene that was deemed to be ‘vulgar’ and ‘degrading women.’ An alteration has also been made to the Rabindranth Tagore scene, that grabbed everyone's attention in the trailer.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's final runtime is said to be 2 hours and 48 minutes.

Cuts in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Karan's last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the 2016 romantic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai and Fawad Khan, also had certain cuts imposed by the CBFC in order for the film to get a U/A certificate. These included reducing Anushka Sharma's smooching “by 50%” and replacing the dialogue “kiska zyada hot hai” to “kaun zyada hot hai.” The total of five cuts amounted to a runtime of merely seven seconds in the film.

The makers were also advised to include a disclaimer honouring the 2016 Uri Attack martyrs in order to avert any controversy regarding the inclusion of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the star cast.

