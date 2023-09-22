Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani now out on OTT. Here's where you can watch Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh romantic-drama

One of this year's biggest releases, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has dropped online. The film, directed by Karan Johar, is now available to watch on Prime Video. It stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. (Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review: Karan Johar brings a preachy, never-ending saga of romance) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Karan took to Instagram to announce the drop on Thursday night. “Rocky and Rani are here to see you with their prem kahaani! #RRKPKonPrime, watch now only on @primevideoin,” he wrote with a poster of the movie. Fans shared their love for the film on his IG post. “Trust me karan I've watched it more than 20 times and I am shocked every time I see this amazing talent of all the actors but specially Ranveer Singh and Alia butt they r just toooooo insane yaar like I can't believe they have such an amazing chemistry They've surpassed all the actors,” wrote a fan. More fans asked when it would release in US or UK.

The film is a romantic comedy drama that also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It stars Ranveer as a rich West Delhi gymbro and Alia as a feminist journalist, whose path cross due to the unrequited love story of their grandparents. The two fall for each other but their very different families and cultural backgrounds makes their union difficult.

The film has minted ₹300 crore worldwide. The songs from the film were a hit and fans are looking forward to watching end credits song Kudmayi on the full screen. Due to time crunch, Karan chose to put the final wedding song in a box, next to the end credits.

The OTT version might also include some scenes that were edited out from the movie. One of them, was shared by Karan on social media last week. An extended medley of old songs was also shared.

