Ronit Roy posts cryptic note about a ‘bhai’ betraying him, Smriti Irani asks ‘kya hua’

Actor Ronit Bose Roy took to Instagram to share a cryptic post which hinted that he was betrayed by someone whom he considered like his brother. The actor didn't take any name but indicated how he had had been deceived by someone close and talked about the importance of being real in a space where everyone is fake. (Also read: Ronit Roy on why he lost Zero Dark Thirty due to Karan Johar's Student of the Year: 'They refused to release my dates') Ronit Roy shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

“Bhai…bro, these words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn’t do to my enemy. It hurts but chalta hai (it is okay), it is their falling. Not mine,” read the message on the post. The actor also added in the caption: "Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal . #respect #yourself #screw #fakelove.”

The cryptic post caught the attention of his fans and colleagues, accounting to which many wrote in the comments. Former actor and Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani also took to the comments and asked him what had happened. She wrote, “Kya hua?” in the comments. Actor Rupali Ganguly, of Anupama fame commented to show her support for Ronit and said, “I totally feel u …. (sad face emoticon) Take it with a pinch of salt and move on …. Ekla Cholo re! (sic).” Meanwhile, actor Actor Anuj Sachdeva extended his support in a comment and said, “You are right…These days these words are used for the heck of it. (Bro.. is like HI.. sorry is like Chill.. relax is like f**k it!).”

A lot of fans also showed their support for the Udaan actor. "The problem is people these days live their lives on social media ...just bcos they may hv the "Be Real" platform they think they're real... Love off Instagram etc etc etc .... Theres nothing more Fake than social media and sadly ppl live their lives in this fake world," said one fan. Another comment read, "I know exactly what u mean.....but c'est la vie Ronit. Just remember there are a handful who will backstab but there are more than thousands who adore u!!!..Keep rocking (red heart emoticon)." Another fan said, "What is going wrong and right doesn’t matter you know that we ( Ronitians) love you in every second."

Ronit is best known for his work in TV in shows such as Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bandini and Adaalat.

