Ronit Roy on why he lost Zero Dark Thirty due to Karan Johar's Student of the Year: 'They refused to release my dates'

Ronit Roy could not take up an offer to work in the Hollywood film Zero Dark Thirty, because Karan Johar's team from Student of the Year refused to shift dates for the film. Ronit revealed the reason for missing out on the Hollywood film, when he recently appeared on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Shehzada along with the cast of his upcoming film, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. (Also read: Kapil Sharma praises Sumona for improvising her lines for first time in 10 years)

Kapil first said that he must inform those who do not know that Ronit was offered a role in Zero Dark Thirty, but he did not take up the offer to complete Student of the Year. Ronit then said, “Yes, I was selected for the film Zero Dark Thirty, without any auditions. They told me the director Kathryn Bigelow had seen my work and wanted to cast me. I was shocked that an Oscar-winning director has selected me for her film."

He added, “But then, their films are scheduled and Karan Johar had all my dates. I asked them to shift dates, as this was a lifetime opportunity for me – to work with an Oscar-winning director in a Hollywood film. But they refused, not Karan, but they (people working with him) refused to release me, denied to cancel my dates for Student of the Year. So I had to do refuse. And, then when I called up Karan a week ahead of the Student of the Year shooting, asking when the shoot begins, he told me they are not shooting on schedule. So, that was the biggest bummer. I could not take up that offer and even they (Karan's film) did not happen on time.”

This is not the first time Ronit talked about being offered Zero Dark Thirty. He had told Hindustan Times in a 2016 interview, “I really regret not being able to do Homeland and Zero Dark Thirty. I would have loved to work with Kathryn Bigelow. It would have helped me grow as an actor. But I don’t live with regrets. I was busy with other commitments [when I was approached for ZDT], and the dates didn’t work out.”

In a 2013 interview to PTI, Ronit had said that he regrets not doing the film. “I was offered a very interesting role in Zero Dark Thirty. But unfortunately, I couldn’t do it due to date problems. I did see the film, and I do regret not being part of it. I was shooting for Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, and I was looking to work with him and couldn’t let go of this opportunity. We were shooting in Thailand for the film, and there was no way I could manage my dates for Zero Dark Thirty.

