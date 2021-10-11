Ronit Roy says he didn’t get any call for months after successful debut: ‘Ended up having no films for several years’

Ronit Roy said that the success of his debut film, Jaan Tere Naam, did not translate into more offers for him. The film ran in theatres for 25 weeks at the time of its release in 1992.

In an interview, Ronit said that he ‘made wrong choices’ and did not have any projects in hand for many years. He also talked about getting a second lease of life in the television industry.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ronit said, “It (Jaan Tere Naam) was a silver jubilee. Those days, it meant 25 weeks in a theatre. Now, it would mean a ₹100-150 crore film. It is natural to get lot of offers, lot of films after a debut that ran so long in the theatres. Unfortunately, for me, I did not get even a single call for 3 months. I made wrong choices and ended up having no films for several years. It was in the early 2000s when I came back with Balaji Telefilms. And 2010, I came back to cinema with Udaan. So, it’s been a journey.”

Ronit talked about starring in the show, Kammal, produced by Balaji Telefilms, and how it paved the way for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. “That was like big wave for television. I consider myself lucky to have caught it. Kasautii was a turning point in my career,” he said.

After Udaan in 2010, Ronit has starred in a number of films such as Student of the Year, 2 States, Ugly and Kaabil. He will be seen next in Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 18, 2022. He will also be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.