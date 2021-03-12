Roohi day 1 box office collection: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film gets best post-Covid opening at Rs. 3.06 crore
Dinesh Vijan's latest horror-comedy Roohi has reportedly raked in a considerable sum on its opening day. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown shut film theatres across the country last year, this is the biggest opening for a Hindi film.
Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, the film is directed by Hardik Mehta. The film reportedly fared well through the day, not relying simply on advance bookings.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet on Friday, "#Roohi springs a pleasant surprise on Day 1, despite #Covid pandemic... #MahaShivratri holiday proves advantageous... National multiplexes contribute maximum [approx ₹1.89 cr], while Tier-2 cities show decent footfalls... Thu ₹3.06 cr. #India biz."
Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said, “A 3 crore plus start is as good as a 9-10 crore start in a regular environment. Considering the current scenario, the footfalls are very encouraging. We have seen a 200% jump from the morning to evening shows. Since the reopening of theatres, Roohi is possibly the first Hindi film that is drawing people to cinemas in large numbers”.
The film is a follow-up to 2019's Stree, also starring Rajkummar with Shraddha Kapoor. Janhvi plays a woman from a small town in Northern UP who is possessed by a 'chudail'. Rajkummar and Varun's characters kidnap her but are shocked to find out her secret.
The Hindustan Times review read: "With a plot that's too convoluted and takes the entire runtime of the film to establish itself, Roohi terribly falters at storytelling, and fails to give out the message it intends to. Even until the intermission, you can't make out the exact reasoning behind whatever is unfolding on screen."
