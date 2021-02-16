Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao in follow up to Stree

The makers of Stree are back with the second installment in the horror-comedy franchise, Roohi. The trailer looks as impressive as the original as it teases the story of a ghost who possesses brides soon after their wedding.

The trailer shows Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma dealing with a scary Janhvi Kapoor who has been possessed with a ghost and is out to create havoc. How they try to tackle the ghost in her seems to be a tricky thing for the two.

Ahead of the trailer, Rajkummar had shared two first look posters of the film with the caption, "ye to bas muh dikhai hai (this is just the first look)."

He had earlier shared the teaser which showed him and Varun Sharma as grooms and a bride with a dupatta hiding her face. He had captioned it, "Dulhan ki tarah sajenge Theatres. Magar Dulha le jaegi #Roohi! Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai! (The theatres will deck up like a bride but Roohi will steal the groom. Welcome to this scary wedding) #MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March."

The film is one of the first much-awaited Bollywood projects to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

Presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Roohi has been directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. The script has been penned by Fukrey helmer Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who also serves as a co-producer on the movie.

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said in a statement that Roohi takes the genre of horror comedy a notch above the banner's 2018 hit Stree, which also featured Rajkummar. "While Stree was a genre bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy" he said.

The film was scheduled to be released last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. According to the makers, Roohi will release in over 1,500 screens across the country.

(With PTI inputs)