Ruhee Dosani: I don’t post content for it to go viral

US-based Indian digital content creator Ruhee Dosani, who has one million followers on Instagram, is currently in India. In a tête-à-tête, she talks about her love for content creation and how she is enjoying her busy schedule in Mumbai these days. Excerpts:

You began your content creation journey during the pandemic. What led you to take the route or so to say any popular digital content creator that inspired you! How do you look back now?

The pandemic made us all creators from home, because most of us tried the viral dances or recipes. In the same way, I’d meet my friends and just dance my heart out. When my Independence Day video was reposted by Diljit Dosanjh (singer-actor), it made people land on my page. When I spoke to my family in India, they were extremely happy to see my content, especially the elderly age group. So, from that day forward, I knew that if I could make old people smile, I could make any age group smile, and thus my content became consistent.

When I look back now, I’m just grateful that I knew when to be consistent and took the opportunity at the right time.

What’s your definition of going viral on social media?

I believe in creating content that is the opposite of viral. I like creating content through my ideas and my surroundings and Bollywood inspires me to create more. I don’t post so that it goes viral, I post so (that) people enjoy and smile looking at it.

Tell us about your love for Bollywood and what was that the reason for you to shift base to Mumbai? Now, what’s a day in your life like?

I’ll only be shifting back to Mumbai if you can buy me a home in Pali Hills! Haha, just kidding. I grew up watching ’90s and ’20s Bollywood with my brother. We had a tradition that every weekend we would be in front of our TV, watching movies. So when I shifted to the States, I never lost touch with my Indian roots or Bollywood for that matter.

My day in India begins at 6am and ends at 2am. This has been my schedule for the past one month, and I wish it stays the same because I love what I do.

Any plans to come to Delhi soon, and your thoughts on the dilliwallahs? A reel you would make when in Delhi?

I’ve never been to Delhi, but during the pandemic my Instagram was filled with food from Delhi and I had intense cravings. I would love to visit Delhi someday and meet the happy-go lucky Delhi-walas. I would love to make the reel on Dilli Dilli song from No One Killed Jessica (2011). I already have ideas cooking up in my brain.

How difficult is it to constantly carve your space or be talked about, in the realm of content creation wherein everyone is trying to one up someone else?

Staying relevant is not a permanent thing in the content creation world because every creator, every talent, is trying their best. I support every creator and hope they keep growing. All we can do is lift each other up and help them grow.

Tell us about the goof ups and what goes in BTS when you collaborate with other creators. And any memorable collaborations with a celebrity, an anecdote you’d like to share?

All my collaborations have a story behind them, and each of those goof-ups has made the final video more memorable. My ever favourite collaboration would be with Aamir Khan, and I’m extremely grateful for that opportunity.

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

