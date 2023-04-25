Rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma spotted on dinner date, fan says ‘both of them have good taste’

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia continue to go strong on the relationship front. The rumoured couple was spotted on a date night on Monday. The two didn't react while being captured by the paparazzi as they geared up to leave in a car. While Vijay was on the driver's seat, Tamannaah was sitting by his side. Also read: Vijay Varma's thank you post for rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah reveals her hilarious nickname

A video of Tamannaah and Vijay from Monday night was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. While Tamannaah was in a two-tone grey trousers and white vest, Vijay was in a grey check shirt worn over a black t-shirt. They also waved to the photographers briefly.

Many in the comments section claimed the two were an unsuitable pair. But many also praised them for “wah ... kafi unpredictable (wow quite unpredictable).” Another wrote, “They seem like a nice and genuine couple.” One more wrote, “They look cute together.” A comment also read: “both of them have good taste.”

Tamannaah and Vijay have been spotted quite a few times out and about the city ever since they were spotted together in a romantic mood at a New Year party. In February, Vijay also revealed his nick name for Tamannaah. While thanking her on Instagram Stories, he called her “Tamatar (tomato).”

Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his 8-part web series, Dahaad. It stars Sonakshi Sinha alongwith Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. It is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi and will release on Amazon Prime on May 12. The series features Sonakshi as a fierce cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose. He also has a Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena lined up for release.

Tamannaah has the Tamil film Jailor with Rajinikanth. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. Tamannaah has multiple other films in her kitty as well, all in different stages of production.

