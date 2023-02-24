Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Vijay Varma's thank you post for rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah reveals her hilarious nickname: Tamatar

Vijay Varma's thank you post for rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah reveals her hilarious nickname: Tamatar

Published on Feb 24, 2023 07:17 PM IST

Actor Vijay Varma, who is in Berlin to present his upcoming series Dahaad, thanked rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia with a cute nickname as she congratulated him on its premiere.

Vijay Varma is in Berlin, Germany for the premiere of his upcoming Prime Video series Dahaad.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vijay Varma walked the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival for his upcoming web series Dahaad. He was accompanied by co-star Sonakshi Sinha, directors Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, and producer Zoya Akhtar. Several colleagues and friends wished the actor on the premiere, which is a first for an Indian web series. One of the well-wishers happened to be rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia; the actor thanked her with a cute nickname on his Instagram Stories. (Also read: Fans are convinced that Vijay Varma's cryptic Valentine's post is for rumored girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia. See the post.)

Earlier in the day, the actor had shared photos of the Dahaad team on the Berlin red carpet on Instagram and wrote, "We ROARED at the @berlinale! #Dahaad was screened here to such thunderous response. We are all beaming with excitement and joy." Co-star Gulshan Devaiah, who couldn't be at the premiere, along with other colleagues like Rasika Dugal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav wished the actor for the premiere.

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a photograph of the five of them and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Congratulations to team #Dahaad." She also tagged most of the main players who worked on the show. Vijay re-shared her Story and replied, "Thanks Tamatar (tomato and pink flower emoji)."

Vijay thanked Tamannaah with a cute nickname on his Instagram Story.

Vijay and Tamannaah were first seen together ringing in the new year at a Goa restaurant. They have also been spotted together by the paparazzi at restaurants and events, though the couple has never confirmed that they are officially dating. On Valentine's Day, the actor had shared a cryptic photo with a heart emoji which fans were convinced was meant for Tamannaah.

The crime thriller Dahaad will premiere on Prime Video later this year. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, the show also stars Gulshan and Sohum Shah. Sonakshi plays a police officer named Anjali Bhaati, who is convinced that the recent suicide cases they have been investigating are actually the work of a serial killer.

The show's official synopsis on the website of the Berlin Film Festival reads: Women are disappearing without a trace in Rajasthan and nobody seems surprised. But police officer Anjali Bhaati notices a similarity in the cases: long nightly phone calls and a boyfriend that no one in the neighbourhood has ever seen.

