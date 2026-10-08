Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo break up after dating privately for six years, agencies confirm they remain friends
The actors, who reportedly began dating after meeting while working on the 2020 tvN k-drama Memorist, had kept their romance largely out of the public eye.
South Korean actors Yoo Seung Ho and singer-turned-actor Lim Se Joo have ended their relationship after around six years together. The actors, who reportedly began dating after meeting while working on the 2020 tvN k-drama Memorist, had kept their romance largely out of the public eye.
Their relationship came to light on Thursday after local outlet Edaily reported that the two had been quietly dating for several years. The report said only a small circle of friends was aware of their relationship. Soon after the report was published, however, both stars' agencies confirmed that they had already gone their separate ways.
Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo are no longer together
Yoo's agency, 333, confirmed that the two had previously been in a relationship but said they continue to have a good professional relationship. "The two actors were previously in a relationship but have since broken up and remain on good terms as colleagues," Yoo's agency, 333, stated.
Lim's agency, Moving Pictures Company, also confirmed the breakup, saying the pair had ended their relationship after dating for approximately six years. The agencies did not reveal when the split happened or share any details about the reason behind it. Neither Yoo nor Lim has personally addressed the news so far.
Yoo Seung Ho's career began as a child actor
Born in 1993, Yoo Seung Ho has been acting since childhood. He made his debut in the 2000 MBC drama Daddy Fish and went on to become one of the familiar young faces of Korean television and cinema. He gained attention through films such as The Way Home (2002) and Heart Is... (2006), which was released internationally as Heartbreak Library. His early television credits include The Legend (2007) and King and I (2007).
As he grew older, Yoo moved into more mature roles, starring in projects including Warrior Baek Dong Soo (2011), Missing You (2012) and the films Blind (2011) and Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River (2016). He later surprised viewers with a darker turn as a villain in the second season of SBS's Flex X Cop.
Lim Se Joo moved from music to acting
Lim Se Joo started her career as a singer in 2011 with the single Love Love Love before making the move to acting. She made her film debut in Salut d'Amour in 2015 and gradually took on more television and film roles. Her acting credits include She Was Pretty (2015), Maestra: Strings of Truth (2023) and A Killer Paradox (2024), among other projects.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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