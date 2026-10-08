Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo break up after dating privately for six years, agencies confirm they remain friends

South Korean actors Yoo Seung Ho and singer-turned-actor Lim Se Joo have ended their relationship after around six years together. The actors, who reportedly began dating after meeting while working on the 2020 tvN k-drama Memorist, had kept their romance largely out of the public eye. Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo split after six years, quietly ending relationship that began after Memorist.

Their relationship came to light on Thursday after local outlet Edaily reported that the two had been quietly dating for several years. The report said only a small circle of friends was aware of their relationship. Soon after the report was published, however, both stars' agencies confirmed that they had already gone their separate ways.

Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo are no longer together Yoo's agency, 333, confirmed that the two had previously been in a relationship but said they continue to have a good professional relationship. "The two actors were previously in a relationship but have since broken up and remain on good terms as colleagues," Yoo's agency, 333, stated.

Lim's agency, Moving Pictures Company, also confirmed the breakup, saying the pair had ended their relationship after dating for approximately six years. The agencies did not reveal when the split happened or share any details about the reason behind it. Neither Yoo nor Lim has personally addressed the news so far.