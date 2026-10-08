Kangana Ranaut moves Delhi High Court seeking removal of AI-generated, obscene content online, summons issued

Actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has moved the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of certain AI-generated, obscene content about her from the internet. The actor alleged that the content maligns and defames her and infringes on her personality rights. Kangana Ranaut during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI)

Kangana moves Delhi HC Kangana, the BJP MP from Mandi, moved the HC on Thursday. Her lawyer objected to the existence of sexual and pornographic content, fake news, as well as AI-generated content, wrongly attributing statements to the actor-politician.

Kangana's legal team emphasised that they were seeking relief only against the obscene and allegedly fake online content, and not against memes about her. The lawyer said that while there were also memes and other objectionable satirical content, he was not pressing for relief against them at this stage.

Court issues summons Hearing Kangana's plea, Justice Vikas Mahajan issued a summons to the defendant parties in the actor's lawsuit seeking protection of her personality rights. According to a PTI report, the court indicated that it would pass an interim order in the matter.

In the same hearing, the court also said it would pass an interim order on a separate personality rights lawsuit by Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, as it issued summons on it. Vijay's lawyer had alleged unauthorised commercial exploitation of the film star's personality by third parties through various means, including the sale of merchandise bearing his persona's attributes. The actor's team further said there were AI-generated social posts, instances of impersonation, false endorsements, and the use of foul language.

Celebs who got protection of personality rights Kangana isn't the first celebrity to move court to protect her personality rights and seek takedown of AI-generated content about her. In the last few months, several public figures, including many actors, have approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights.

This includes actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan, as well as actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, podcaster Raj Shamani, and cricketer Abhishek Sharma have also approached the high court for protection of their personality rights.

The high court had granted all of them interim relief.