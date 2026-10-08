Kangana Ranaut moves Delhi High Court seeking removal of AI-generated, obscene content online, summons issued
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has moved the Delhi High Court seeking relief against AI-generated and allegedly obscene content about her online.
Actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has moved the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of certain AI-generated, obscene content about her from the internet. The actor alleged that the content maligns and defames her and infringes on her personality rights.
Kangana moves Delhi HC
Kangana, the BJP MP from Mandi, moved the HC on Thursday. Her lawyer objected to the existence of sexual and pornographic content, fake news, as well as AI-generated content, wrongly attributing statements to the actor-politician.
Kangana's legal team emphasised that they were seeking relief only against the obscene and allegedly fake online content, and not against memes about her. The lawyer said that while there were also memes and other objectionable satirical content, he was not pressing for relief against them at this stage.
Court issues summons
Hearing Kangana's plea, Justice Vikas Mahajan issued a summons to the defendant parties in the actor's lawsuit seeking protection of her personality rights. According to a PTI report, the court indicated that it would pass an interim order in the matter.
In the same hearing, the court also said it would pass an interim order on a separate personality rights lawsuit by Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, as it issued summons on it. Vijay's lawyer had alleged unauthorised commercial exploitation of the film star's personality by third parties through various means, including the sale of merchandise bearing his persona's attributes. The actor's team further said there were AI-generated social posts, instances of impersonation, false endorsements, and the use of foul language.
Celebs who got protection of personality rights
Kangana isn't the first celebrity to move court to protect her personality rights and seek takedown of AI-generated content about her. In the last few months, several public figures, including many actors, have approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights.
This includes actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan, as well as actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, podcaster Raj Shamani, and cricketer Abhishek Sharma have also approached the high court for protection of their personality rights.
The high court had granted all of them interim relief.
Kangana Ranaut's recent work
Kangana was last seen in the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which released in theatres in June to positive reviews from critics. The film, directed by Manoj Tapadia, is inspired by the bravery of doctors, nurses and hospital staff who protected the patients during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.