'Amit ji, I received far more than I ever wished for': When Nana Patekar make Amitabh Bachchan feel proud with his humble take on life
Nana Patekar preferred spending time away from Mumbai and repeatedly spoke about his connection to his village.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. The actor was found unconscious in the early hours of Thursday and was taken to a private hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am.
As tributes have been pouring in since morning, a resurfaced clip from his appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 offered a particularly clear insight into a lesser-known side of him.
Why Nana Patekar stayed away from film industry's glamour
Away from the camera, Nana often spoke about having little interest in the lifestyle that came with being a film star. He preferred spending time away from Mumbai and repeatedly spoke about his connection to his village. During the conversation with Amitabh, Nana explained why he never felt completely at home in the film industry and why he preferred returning to his village after completing his work.
Deep Dive
"I don't really belong to the film industry," he said. "I come here, do my work, and then run back. I've never been someone who attends parties here. That lifestyle doesn't appeal to me. It's just not who I am. I come from a village, and I will always remain a village man. That's where I feel most at home."
Nana also spoke about how having fewer needs had made his life simpler and, in his view, happier. He told Bachchan that he had already received much more from life than he had expected.
“Amit ji, I received far more than I ever wished for. Life has given me a lot. When your needs are limited, everything becomes much easier. I truly enjoy that life. In the city, people have walls around their homes. Where I live, we have mountains around us, and we live amidst them. Life is so simple there.” Amitabh, visibly moved by what Nana had said, responded, “It makes us very proud to see that.”
He continued to work till his final years
Nana's filmography included Krantiveer, Agneepath, Welcome, Ab Tak Chhappan and The Attacks of 26/11. Nana remained active as an actor even in his seventies. His recent work included Vishal Bhardwaj's O' Romeo, in which he appeared alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and a cameo in Subedar with Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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