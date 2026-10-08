‘Everyone’s time will come, my time will come too’: Nana Patekar at last public event

Speaking at the installation ceremony of the new managing committee of the Samraat Club held in Goa on October 4, Patekar, was speaking in reference to former Goa chief minister and union defence inister Manohar Parrikar.

At his last public event, veteran Bollywood and Marathi actor Nana Patekar , who passed away on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest, had foretold that ‘his time would come too’ but that he was hopeful that he could do something worthwhile before it did.

“Everyone has to go one day. I don't know when my time will come, whether today or tomorrow, your time will come too. But, are you capable of doing what needs to be done before that? Are you making the effort? If you stay limited to your own family and circle... one needs to give back to society,” Patekar had said on the occasion.

“What I like about Narendra Modi's ideas, I do like, but also learn to speak up about what you do not like (about him). What is an andolan at the end of the day? It is saying what you do not like. Even a small child grumbles when they are not happy. If there is something I do not like, then it is certainly my duty to raise my voice about it. But there's also a manner in which one raises their voice. One must never use foul language about anyone. That language can be reserved for friends or at home,” Patekar had also said.

“Manohar Parrikar is my friend. He was younger than me, but his stature was such that one had to look up to him. He was destined for great things and he made sure he would do what it takes (to get there). Despite his limits as an individual he achieved a great deal,” Patekar had said on the occasion.

Rajashree Khandeparkar was installed as the state president of the Samraat Club at an event that was attended by several among the who's who of Goa including Utpal Parrikar, the son of Manohar Parrikar BJP state leaders among others.

Patekar, who owned a home in Dona Paula, an upscale locale of the state capital Panaji, was a frequent visitor to the state.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condoled his death “Shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran actor Shri @nanagpatekar Ji. With his remarkable journey across theatre, Hindi and Marathi cinema, his powerful performances and distinctive artistry left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, admirers and the entire film fraternity. May his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti,” Sawant said via a post on X.

According to Dr Shekhar Salkar of the Manipal Hospital, Goa, following they dispatched an ambulance at around 4am to the residence by which time, Patekar was already unresponsive.

“According to what we know, he messaged his friend that he was not feeling well at around 2:30 am, that he was uncomfortable with pain on his left side. As it was night, I think his friend could not get the message at that time. He reached his house at around 4am by which time he was gasping and sweating. He sent his caretaker here, took the ambulance and went there and by the time they went there, he was unresponsive, they started CPR in the house. Shifted him while on CPR to the hospital, but by the time it was too late and he was declared dead at 5:20,” Salkar said.

“We have tried our best to give him CPR, but he was declared dead at 5:20 and we had to make it a medico-legal case since it was a case of being 'brought dead' and we do not know the cause of death. The police came and the body is now shifted to Goa Medical College for the post mortem. Once the post mortem is done, the body will be given to their relatives,” he added.