Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ruslaan Mumtaz recalls ‘harrowing’ Covid battle: I am scared now
bollywood

Ruslaan Mumtaz recalls ‘harrowing’ Covid battle: I am scared now

About two weeks ago, actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz as well as his entire family — parents, wife and their one-and-a-half-year old son — got Covid-19 at the same time
Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz is working in a web show currently.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 09:45 AM IST
ByRishabh Suri

About two weeks ago, actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz as well as his entire family — parents, wife and their one-and-a-half-year old son — got Covid-19 at the same time.

“I used to hear from a lot of friends that Covid-19 is quite mild, like regular flu. But my experience was not really that. It was a bad time, I had fever for five days. I got it on January 12, and I have still not recovered, I have bad throat and cold,” the 39-year-old tells us.

The actor also urges people to take the virus seriously. “As far as you can avoid it, please do. There’s always the notion that if you get it once, you won’t get it again. But the seven days I was sick, I am scared now to get infected again,” says the Namaste Wahaha (2020) actor, adding that his attitude “completely changed” once he went through it.

A small relief for Mumtaz wasthe fact that his son, Rayaan, no behavioural change, despite having a fever and he was as “energetic” as ever.

“He was still playing around. Me and my wife were sick, and we had a baby running around who didn’t want to stay in one room. The only tough time we had was that even though we were really sick, we had to feed him, bathe him,” he shares.

RELATED STORIES

However, the actor admits that “an active baby meant that everyone would have got infected”. And having aged parents didn’t make things any easier. He adds, “A child is all over the place.... Luckily for us, our house help and nanny didn’t get infected, at least they could help us from outside the rooms. All those things were sorted.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP