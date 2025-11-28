Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Saali Mohabbat trailer: Tisca Chopra's directorial debut sees Radhika Apte's life turn upside down after double murder

PTI |
Updated on: Nov 28, 2025 04:08 pm IST

ZEE5 unveiled trailer of Tisca Chopra's directorial debut Saali Mohabbat, which is set to release on December 12.

OTT platform ZEE5 on Wednesday released the trailer of its upcoming original film Saali Mohabbat, a genre-bending how-dunnit that marks actor Tisca Chopra’s feature directorial debut and is set to stream from December 12.

Saali Mohabbat trailer: Radhika Apte in a still from the film.
Saali Mohabbat trailer: Radhika Apte in a still from the film.

Produced by Jio Studios and designer Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production, the film features an ensemble cast of Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sharat Saxena and Sauraseni Maitra.

Saali Mohabbat follows Smita (Apte), a woman who lives a sheltered, near-invisible life in the quiet, wintry town of Fursatgarh.

"But everything fractures when a shocking double murder shatters the town’s peace. As hidden tensions and motives rise to the surface, it becomes clear that things are not as simple or uncomplicated as they once seemed.

"Amid the deepening investigation, Smita is pulled out of her cocoon and into the swirl of suspicion alongside many other potential suspects. Forced into the open, she must confront not only the mysteries unraveling around her but also fight to preserve her own sense of peace and sanity," read the official logline.

Apte said the trailer captures the “unsettling stillness” of her character’s interior world.

“Playing Smita meant sitting with emotions that aren’t always easy to define. Tisca’s guidance helped me find that fragile balance between quiet vulnerability and hidden strength. Smita may appear reserved, but she shouldn’t be provoked—never underestimate the power of a quiet woman,” she said.

Divyenndu said the trailer’s mood reflects the film’s atmosphere of “quiet intensity”.

“Working on Saali Mohabbat meant stepping into discomfort and trusting the truth of the story. Tisca creates an atmosphere where silences speak louder than words," he added.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saali Mohabbat trailer: Tisca Chopra's directorial debut sees Radhika Apte's life turn upside down after double murder
