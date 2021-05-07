Saba Ali Khan shares montage featuring her family members: 'We all have a little of the other. Mostly a lot of ma'

Saba Ali Khan, jewellery designer and the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, on Friday, shared a montage featuring her family members. Taking to Instagram Reels, she posted a clip of her parents Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, as well as her three siblings---Soha Ali Khan, Saif, and herself.

She wrote, "Resemblances Family ... We all have a little of the other ! Mostly ... A lot of Ma #fridayfun." The song Family Is Love was used as the background music.

Reacting to her post, fans shared their thoughts in the comments section. A fan wrote, "FAMILY FIRST NO MATTER WHAT." Another said, "Y'all are so gorgeous" A third commented, "Nawabs."

On Thursday, too, she had shared an old photo of Sharmila and asked her fans about who, among her and her siblings, resembled their mother the most. Fans seemed to have picked Soha Ali Khan and her in equal numbers.

Earlier, in an interview, Saba had expressed her love for Sharmila via a message. She had praised her mother's work, adding that she is very proud of her. Saba called Sharmila an all-rounder and fabulous. She also added that she has been a wonderful mother and wife.

She has been sharing family pictures for a while now, much to the delight of fans. Pictures include those of Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila, Mansoor, Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Recently, Saba had also shared an interesting anecdote. She had said that when she went to get prints of some family pictures a staff member a the photo studio pointed out that there were hardly any pictures of her. She had written on Instagram, “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments."