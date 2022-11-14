Saba Ali Khan shares unseen photo with Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Soha, pictures of her siblings' kids too. See

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared unseen picture featuring actor-mother Sharmila Tagore, actors Saif and Soha from childhood. Saba also posted photos of her sibling's children on the occasion of Children's day. Fans reacted to her series of pictures. Children’s Day is celebrated all across India on November 14, to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. (Also read: Kajol shares unseen childhood picture with Tanishaa Mukerji on Children's day)

Saba shared solo pictures Saif and Kareena Kapoor's kids: Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She shared a photo of her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Inaaya decked up in off pink frock with matching clip on hair. She touched Sharmila's poster on the wall.

Saba shared a cute picture featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara held her brother while posing for the camera. Saba posted a black and white childhood picture featuring Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and herself along with mother Sharmila. All of them were smiles while getting clicked. Saif, Sharmila and Soha looked straight into the camera and little Saba looked away.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Saba wrote, “MY Munchkins (red heart emoji).The joy I get spending time with these brats ..I LOVE every minute! The pure souls are a delight n distraction that only children can be... innocence is the way of life...I choose ! Sara n Iggy...to inni, tim n jeh..ALL Jaans! Stay young at heart! I hope I don't change that about me..ever! And maybe why I get along with them the most!! Love you guys...and last but not least..my siblings too! Kids ...together.” She used the hashtags #happychildrensday #2022 on the pictures.

Reacting to her pictures, one of her fans wrote, “Such beautiful moments captured so beautifully...stay blessed...much love.” Another fan wrote, “Memories are made of these.” Other fan commented, “MahshaAllah, called khandaan (family).” One fans also wrote, “You are such a good aunt.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the photos.

Sharmila Tagore got married to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1966. They have three children together - Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took to their mother's profession and became actors, Saba is a jewelry designer and custodian of Waqf properties of the family in Bhopal.

Saif has two children with Kareena-Taimur and Jehangir. He has two other children with his first wife-actor Amrita Singh: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan is an actor by profession while Ibrahim Ali Khan is making his debut as an assistant director soon. Soha is married to Kunal Kemmu. The couple is blessed with one daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Saba often shares pictures of her nephews and nieces on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON