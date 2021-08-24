Saiee M Manjrekar on father Mahesh’s surgery for bladder cancer: He has been very strong through it

Watching her father and multifaceted talent of Bollywood, Mahesh Manjrekar, getting operated on for bladder cancer came with a lot of emotions, but actor Saiee M Manjrekar doesn’t want to share his story, instead wants him to recover well and narrate it on his own.

However, she is very proud of her dad after witnessing him win over this battle.

On Monday, it was revealed that Mahesh, known for his extensive work in Hindi as well as Marathi industries, was diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer a few days back, following which he was hospitalised and operated some 10 days back.

While a recuperating Mahesh remained unavailable for a call, he messaged us with an update about his health, writing, “Yes I did get operated, and I am on the way to recovery”.

His daughter also shared, “He is fine now. He’s doing much better. Also, the thing is that I can’t say anything right now. I don’t think dad is very comfortable with anything coming out now. So I am just waiting for him to give his hand of experience and his takeaway from this. To keep the short answer, he has been very strong and I am very proud of him.”

Talking about her emotional moment following it all, Saiee confesses for her, the experience of seeing her dad go through all this, was a mix of many emotions. “But again, if I keep talking about it, I think I will say too much. I am not supposed to be saying anything right now. I respect his privacy and he said not to talk about it at the moment,” says the actor who is trying to focus on her work, and will be heading to Delhi soon for a shoot.