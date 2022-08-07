Saif Ali Khan gave Kareena Kapoor this advice about working with Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma

Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh directorial based on Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. In the film, Kareena worked with cinephiles' current favourites actors: Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. In a new interview, Kareena spoke about sharing scenes with them and what they taught her. (Also read: Vijay Varma feared hurting Alia Bhatt in Darlings' physical abuse scenes | Interview)

Speaking to PTI, Kareena called them “actors from a different realm” and said that working with the duo turned out to be a transformative experience for her. “I try to do different things at every curve. When Sujoy offered me the film and told me the cast, I jumped at it. Working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma has really transformed me,” she said.

"It made me believe in different things because they are actors from a different realm. It has added a lot of freshness to me and my character," she said.

Kareena also revealed how actor-husband Saif Ali Khan asked her to up her game and give her best shot since Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are in "top form". "Saif was like, 'You need to be on your toes because these guys are in top form, they are top actors and they know exactly what they are doing'," she added.

"Today, there are brilliant people doing brilliant work. Actors need to be open about that and do different things. It is an amazing time. It is a learning curve for everyone and we should encourage it," she said.

Kareena will next start shooting for Hansal Mehta's film from September. She will also produce the film in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. She is currently awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, set to hit the screens on August 11.

