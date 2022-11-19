Saif Ali Khan holds son Taimur Ali Khan's hand as they step out wearing matching shorts in Mumbai. Watch

Hours after Kareena Kapoor and younger son Jehangir Ali Khan returned home early Saturday morning, Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan stepped out for some father-son time together. The two were spotted by the paparazzi in similar plain T-shirts and shorts. Also read: Kareena Kapoor eats cake, poses with 'best team ever' as she wraps up Hansal Mehta’s film in London. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saif was in a grey tee and dark blue shorts paired with white shoes and socks as he held Taimur's hand, who was in a white tee and blue shorts paired with yellow crocs.

Early Saturday morning, Kareena Kapoor and Jeh were spotted upon arrival at the Mumbai airport. They flew home from London after Kareena wrapped up the UK shoot of her next with director Hansal Mehta. The mother-son duo were seen twinning in sky blue. Jeh's nanny was seen holding him in her arms as they walked towards their car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena had announced wrapping up of the UK schedule of her film with a bunch of pictures from the last day of the shoot. She captioned them, “As they say it’s the journey never the destination…make it worthwhile.” The first picture showed Kareena standing with the clapperboard which had ‘best team ever’ written on it. It was followed by a picture of Hansal feeding a piece of cake to Kareena after a cake-cutting ceremony. A group picture of the entire film unit was also shared by Kareena.

A day before, Kareena had shared two pictures with Hansal Mehta from the sets of the film. She captioned the post, “A director’s actor… always. Easy, sharp, instinctive and cool… been an absolute pleasure… Hansal Mehta. This one is special guys. Mumbai see you soon.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Kareena was away in London, Saif was looking after Taimur in Mumbai. They even flew to Maldives for a short vacation in the meantime. Saif will next be seen in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush. He was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON