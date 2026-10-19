Saif Ali Khan jokes about attending PTA meetings since age 20, says teachers have changed but he hasn’t

When it comes to humour, wit and charm, few can match Saif Ali Khan in the film industry. The actor recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, where he shared a hilarious anecdote about attending parent-teacher association (PTA) meetings for decades. Saif's remark left the audience amused as he reflected on how his life has come full circle, from being a young father to attending school meetings at 55.

Saif Ali Khan's hilarious PTA meeting anecdote

Saif Ali Khan spoke about being a father to young Taimur and Jeh at 55.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During his appearance on the show, Saif explained that his experience with PTA meetings spans several decades, as all four of his children have studied at the same school at different stages of their lives. When asked who attends PTA meeting Saif or Kareena, the Dil Chahta Hai star said, “First of all, I have four children in that school. At different ages. When I was 20 years old, I had my first PTA meeting. Then I was 30 years old. I am still standing in the same school at 55. And now... The teachers there have changed. I am still the same."

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Saif shares his two older children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, with his first wife, actor Amrita Singh. Saif was 21 when he married the 27-year-old actor in 1991. After 13 years of marriage, the couple separated in 2004. Saif later married Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012, and they have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, together.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's love story

{{^usCountry}} Saif and Kareena had previously shared screen space in films such as LOC: Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was during the filming of Tashan in 2008 that their romance blossomed. They later worked together in Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif and Kareena had previously shared screen space in films such as LOC: Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was during the filming of Tashan in 2008 that their romance blossomed. They later worked together in Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The couple dated for around five years before tying the knot on October 16, 2012, in Mumbai. They welcomed their first son, Taimur, in December 2016, followed by their younger son, Jeh, in February 2021.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s films

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for Hum Hindustani, a period drama directed by Rahul Dholakia that explores the challenges behind India’s first democratic election. The Netflix film also stars Pratik Gandhi and Deepak Dobriyal, and its official release date is yet to be announced.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, meanwhile, was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which released in September 2026 and also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside her.