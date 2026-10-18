Screen Ravanas who left a lasting impact: From NT Rama Rao, Arvind Trivedi, Akhilendra Mishra, Nitikin Dheer, Saif Ali Khan to Yash next

From filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke’s Lanka Dahan (1917) to Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming magnum opus two-part Ramayana, several films and TV shows on Shri Ram have been made, and one character who has outperformed and remained in audience memory has been that of the actors playing Lankapati Ravana. (Clockwise from top left) Nikitin Dheer, Arvind Trivedi, Yash, NT Rama Rao, Rajniesh Duggal, Saif Ali Khan and Akhilendra Mishra in the role of Ravana From NT Rama Rao to TV’s OG Ravana played by Arvind Trivedi, many actors have essayed the role on screen and brought their own charm to it. Ahead of Dussehra, as we celebrate the victory over evil, we bring you some popular actors and the roles they played Ravana on screen.

NT Rama Rao as Shri Ram and Ravana

NT Rama Rao, Bhookailas (1958) and Sita Rama Kalyanam (1961) One of the biggest icons of cinema, NT Rama Rao is probably the only actor who played the roles of Shri Ram and Ravana on the big screen. In Lava Kusha (1963), he played Shri Ram, but prior to that he essayed the role of Ravana in Bhookailas (1958) and Sita Rama Kalyanam (1961). Interestingly, he played the role of Shri Krishna in a record 17 films.

Arvind Trivedi in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

Arvind Trivedi, Ramayana (1987) Ramanand Sagar’s cult TV show Ramayana, starring Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhlia in leading roles, saw actor Arvind Trivedi playing the role of Ravana. The actor became a household name for playing the role and is dubbed the OG Ravana on TV. Later, he was elected to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament of India, from Sabarkantha, Gujarat.

Akhilendra Mishra in Ramayana

Akhilendra Mishra, Ramayana (2008) The actor played the role in Anand Sagar’s 2008 Ramayan, where Gurmeet Singh and Debina Bonerjee played Ram-Sita. It is said that initially Mishra was signed to play the role for six months and had even shot the killing scene and wrapped up his portion, but due to the huge response to the show, the shoot was extended further.

Narendra Jha in TV show Ravan

Narendra Jha, Ravan (2006) Actor Narendra Jha essayed the role of Lankapati in the TV serial titled Ravana, which aired from November 2006 and continued for over two years. This remains one of the most popular works of the late actor.

Arya Babbar, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman

Arya Babbar, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman (2017) The actor played Ravana in the television show, which aired from 2015 to 2017. In a recent interview, he described Ravan as “the most humane character in Hindu mythology.”

Parash Chabra in Vighnaharta Ganesh

Parash Chhabra, Vighnaharta Ganesh (2019) The Bigg Boss fame actor played the role of Ravana in mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh. The show was primarily on Lord Ganesh but Paras while playing his part as the Lanesh got good popularity due to the wide reach of small screen.

Kabir Singh Duhan in Ram Yug

Kabir Singh Duhan, Ram Yug (2021) In Kuku Kohli’s eight-episode mythological drama on OTT, actor Kabir Duhan Singh portrayed the ten-headed demon king. The actor, known for his roles in South Indian languages, had said in interviews that it was his dream role. The show was primarily shot in Mauritius.

Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush

Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush (2023) Actor Saif Ali Khan described Ravana as “the personification of vanity” while discussing his role in Om Raut’s Adipurush (2023). “He is strong and fun to play, in that sense,” he told FC, explaining how the character’s ego drives his actions.

Rajniesh Duggal, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha

Rajniesh Duggal, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha (2026) In the recent release Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, directed by Abhishek Sharma, actor Rajniesh Duggal played the role of Ravana. In a post, he wrote: “Ravan isn’t always the demon we see in others… Sometimes, he lives quietly within us - our ego, our anger, our desires, and our darkness. The real victory is not over Ravan… but over the Ravan within.”

Yash, Ramayana: Part 1