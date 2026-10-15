Delhi’s hi-tech Dussehra: Tallest Ravana at 221ft will be burnt via remote control!

Delhi is gearing up for a spectacle of gigantic proportions as the city prepares to burn its tallest-ever Ravana effigy this Dussehra—a staggering 221-foot giant built to shatter previous records stands tall at the Dwarka Sector 10 Ramlila. “In 2024, we set the historic benchmark with a 211-foot Ravana, which was the highest ever at the time. We were determined to break our own record this year and are proud that we have managed to offer such a spectacle to our visitors,” says Akash Rajesh, Gahlot, chairman of Dwarka Shri Ramlila Society. Standing tall alongside 90-foot effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, this year the effigy of King of Lanka has been created using high-tech flair.

Standing tall alongside 90-foot effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, this year the effigy of King of Lanka has been created using high-tech flair alongside tradition. “For the first time, the Ravana at our ramlila will be set ablaze using a custom five-button remote control,” informs Gahlot, adding, “The first button detonates the crown, the second blasts both shoulders, the third triggers the stomach, the fourth ignites the feet, and the final fifth button sets the entire structure into flames.”

Crafted painstakingly over three and a half to four months at a total cost of approx. ₹45 lakh. “Nearly 80% of the effigy was constructed directly on the ramlila grounds by skilled artisans. Adding to its grand visual appeal, the effigy is draped entirely in rich velvet fabric, complete with intricate facial features and a crown meticulously hand-painted by master artist.”

Competing in full strength are effigies of Ravana at other ramlilas in Old Delhi. “We will burn a 110ft tall effigy at the Red Fort Grounds this year, ” says Arjun Kumar, president of Luv Kush Ramlila Committee. “As soon as Ram ji shoots the arrow from the stage, and it hits the navel, nectar will be seen dripping from the navel. The eyes will start moving and fire will be seen dripping from them... they will turn completely reddish and spit fire. And the sword in his hand starts rotating. And from his throat, the sound of ‘Hey Ram, Hey Ram’ will echo, a tape recorder has been used inside for that.” And though losing out on the height but holding on to the magnificence is the Ravana effigy at Shree Dharmic Leela Committee. Ravi Jain, press secretary of this committee, adds, “The Ravana at our Ramlila will be 90ft tall, and when it burns there will be a magnificent light and sound show for the visitors to witness.”