Fans wonder why Saif Ali Khan is missing from Adipurush promotions: 'Is it to avoid controversy?'

Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Ravana in Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush. However, the actor has not been seen alongwith lead actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon at any of the promotional events, including the trailer and song launches. Fans have now questioned Saif's absence at not just the promotional events but also in the multiple trailers which only show a glimpse of Saif in disguise of a sage. Also read: Adipurush trailer: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film brings back the timeless saga, Saif Ali Khan is unmissable

Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in a still from Adipurush trailer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Reddit user recently asked why Saif wasn't part of the Adipurush promotions. Many responded to the post with various probable reasons which could have led the actor to not be a part of the film's promotions. Some said in jest, “To play it Saif (safe) in case the film tanks!”

Why is Saif playing safe

Many claimed this was to prevent Saif from making any controversial statement ahead of the film's release. A Reddit user wrote, “Probably because Saif Ali Khan can't lie or will not be able to show enthusiasm. Remember how he expressed his thoughts about Humshakals and even Love Aaj Kal 2 starring his own daughter. Latest is his thoughts about Tanhaji I guess.” Another said, “When the movie was being shot, he gave an interview saying Raavan is being portrayed differently in the movie and he’s a nice guy or something. Knowing Historian Saif, makers didn’t wanna risk more problems by giving him a platform.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Is Saif's religion the reason?

Some also thought maybe Saif's religion doesn't suit the film's premise. A person said, “Everyone in the cast started their speech saying Jai Shree Ram, Saif wouldn’t say that and it would lead to controversy.” “Because he will hinder the religious image the movie is trying to run on. That's the only true reason,” said another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person justified his absence by saying “because movie has to be promoted on Sri Ram and Sita ji's shoulders and they cannot use Ravana for promotions”. A person came up with three probable reasons, one of which read: “the major backlash his looks got during the first trailer, could also be the reason, they just want him to be a surprise element and not be questioned during promotion about his looks and the way they have adapted the movie.”

More about Adipurush

Adipurush also stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Vatsal Sheth as Meghanadha, Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal. It is a big budget film, riding high on VFX and slated to release in theatres on June 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saif had told Mumbai Mirror in 2021 when the film was in the making, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON