Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shares old pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu: 'Love my babies'

Jewellery designer and Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan, has shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with fans. Taking to Instagram, she captioned the post, "I Wonder....Who are these munchkins ? I know you'll guess it...Clicked by Me Love my babies. #sundayfunday." In the photo, Taimur is seen holding a training cup.

Reacting to the picture, fans poured their love taking to the comments section. One fan wrote, "Awwwww how sweet picture." Another wrote, "sooooo adorable oh my god." A third fan wrote, "Cutie pies."

Saba has been sharing pictures of her family members including Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, Sharmila Tagore, and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Earlier, Saba had said in an Instagram post that when she decided to print some family photos, an employee of the studio stated that there were hardly any of her. “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments,” she had written.

On the 70th birth anniversary of her late father, she had shared a series of pictures. The frame that was shared by all the family members was taken in January 2011. She had captioned the post, "FAMiLY MATTERS! Abba's 70th birthday... Celebration. Together we stand. Tall. #moment #familylove #proud #sister #daughter #bestfriends #pataudi #home #heart #belong #monday #mood". She had also called her parents "precious possession" in another post.

Recently in an interview, she expressed her love for Sharmila, saying that she is very proud of her mother and loved her work. Through a message, she called Sharmila an all-rounder and fabulous. She also added that she has been a wonderful mother and wife.