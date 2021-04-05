Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba shares his childhood photo, fans say, 'Taimur a carbon copy of his father'
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba shares his childhood photo, fans say, 'Taimur a carbon copy of his father'

Sharmila Tagore's daughter Saba Ali Khan has become quite an ace at sharing throwback pictures. This time, it is of her 'bhaijaan' Saif Ali Khan. Fans can't stop comparing Taimur Ali Khan with him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan with his parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has become quite an ace at sharing throwback pictures of her family members. On Monday, she shared Saif's boyhood picture with mother, actor Sharmila Tagore and dad, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Sharing it, she wrote: "CHILDHOOD Saga....I Bhaijàan with parents # #amma #abba #parents #baby #saifalikhanpataudi #familylove #oldisgold #goodtimes #childhood #oldphoto #classic #memoriesforlife #monday #mood #shared #picoftheday." The picture shows Saif, about the same age as his son Taimur Ali Khan is today, in his dad's arms as Sharmila smiles indulgently.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya go Easter eggs hunting in the garden, see pics

Abhishek replies to Scam 1992 fan who asked why he should watch The Big Bull

Amitabh to replace late Rishi Kapoor in The Intern remake, Deepika announces

Covid spell, spells bad days for Bollywood- again?

Fans soon saw similarities between Saif and Taimur. One fan wrote: "Masha Allah Taimur a carbon copy of his father." Another said: "Taimoor like him." A third person said: "Taimur copy paste." A fourth person said: "Taimur is his xerox."

At another time, she shared a picture of the three siblings - Saif, Soha Ali Khan and herself - with her actor mom Sharmila and written: "FRAMED with LOVE Family pictures are the BEST. Childhood memories.."

A lot of Saba's throwback pictures are of her nieces Inaaya Naumi Kemmuand Sara Ali Khan and nephews - Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharing one with Inaaya and Taimur when both were really tiny, she had written: "BOTH My Jaans. What I wonder..am i saying to the man at the back ..?....I'll hold them both, gimme Tim?? Looks it!! Though How I'd manage I have no clue!! #lol Doesn't stop me .. love them loads!!!!! What would U say...or think I might be saying..?"

Likewise, she had shared pictures of Ibrahim, as a small boy and then as a grown-up young lad and wrote: "The PAST... IBRAHIM... Photographer: #ME The aunt couldn't resist .. babysitting and capturing the essence of my babies. As much today as back then... Love em . ALL."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan saif ali khan with son taimur taimur ali khan ibrahim ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan spotted outside Karan Johar's home. See pics

PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 10:46 AM IST
bollywood

Raveena Tandon shares vintage pics with Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt; misses busses and antakshari

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 02:43 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP