Saif Ali Khan says he doesn't advise Kareena Kapoor on social media: 'That's not the secret to healthy marriage'

Saif Ali Khan has said that he doesn't tell Kareena Kapoor what to and what not to do, even if it is about her social media. Kareena Kapoor made her Instagram debut last year. The actor often shares photos and videos of her workout sessions, her family trips and even pictures from her house parties. Saif and their sons Taimur and Jeh also feature in few posts.

While Kareena has been active on Instagram, Saif Ali Khan was asked if he ever asks Kareena to give the social platform a break. The Bhoot Police actor denied it and noted that dictating what one should and shouldn't do is not the secret of a healthy marriage.

“No, no, that's not the secret to a healthy marriage. You let each other do whatever they want. She's great on it, she's a multi-tasker. She's a woman, so she can do that. You never really feel she's doing it in the sense that she's all there,” Saif said, speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan.

He added, “I'm easily addicted to the phone. And I got a headache in the car, really felt dizzy because I just couldn't put the phone down and it was a moving car so I felt really sick. So now, Taimur and Kareena, everyone's telling me 'Don't be on the phone.' So it's me actually, without being on social media, I'm addicted to the screen. But no, I don't tell her, it's great what she does.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan confirms son Ibrahim Ali Khan is assisting Karan Johar, jokes about Jeh

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Four years later, they welcomed their older son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Earlier this year, they welcomed their second son Jeh Ali Khan.

Last year, as they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, Kareena joked about the secret to their happy marriage. “They both loved spaghetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage,” she said in an Instagram post.