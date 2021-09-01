Saira Banu hospitalised due to blood pressure issues, moved to ICU ward

Veteran actor Saira Banu has been hospitalised. She was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital in Khar after complaining of blood pressure issues.

News agency ANI reported, "Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today.

The 77-year-old is at the same hospital where her late husband, actor Dilip Kumar had been admitted. Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021. After Dilip's death, multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Dharmendra visited Saira at her home to console her.

Dharmendra shared a picture of himself with Dilip Kumar's body on Twitter and revealed Saira's words to him. "When Saira Banu told me, 'Look Dharam, sahab has blinked', I felt heartbroken my friends! I do not know how to show off, but I cannot control my emotions. I just say what I feel like, treating everyone as my own."

Speaking to Peeping Moon, Saira said, "God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray." She had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expressing grief at Dilip's death. "Thank you hon’ ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji for your early morning gracious phone call and condolences. -Saira Banu Khan," she wrote in a tweet, shared from Dilip's account.

Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie Junglee opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is celebrated for films like Padosan (1968), Hera Pheri (1976), Diwana (1967) and Purab Aur Paschim (1970). She married Dilip Kumar in 1966, when she was only 22, but continued to work for 10 more years before finally calling it quits.

