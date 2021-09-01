Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saira Banu hospitalised due to blood pressure issues, moved to ICU ward
bollywood

Saira Banu hospitalised due to blood pressure issues, moved to ICU ward

Saira Banu has been hospitalised after she complained of blood pressure issues.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Saira Banu has been hospitalised.

Veteran actor Saira Banu has been hospitalised. She was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital in Khar after complaining of blood pressure issues.

News agency ANI reported, "Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today.

The 77-year-old is at the same hospital where her late husband, actor Dilip Kumar had been admitted. Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021. After Dilip's death, multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Dharmendra visited Saira at her home to console her.

Dharmendra shared a picture of himself with Dilip Kumar's body on Twitter and revealed Saira's words to him. "When Saira Banu told me, 'Look Dharam, sahab has blinked', I felt heartbroken my friends! I do not know how to show off, but I cannot control my emotions. I just say what I feel like, treating everyone as my own."

Speaking to Peeping Moon, Saira said, "God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray." She had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expressing grief at Dilip's death. "Thank you hon’ ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji for your early morning gracious phone call and condolences. -Saira Banu Khan," she wrote in a tweet, shared from Dilip's account.

RELATED STORIES

Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie Junglee opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is celebrated for films like Padosan (1968), Hera Pheri (1976), Diwana (1967) and Purab Aur Paschim (1970). She married Dilip Kumar in 1966, when she was only 22, but continued to work for 10 more years before finally calling it quits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saira banu
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Inside Misha's birthday party: Cakes, balloons and an explosion of colours

Rakhi thanks Twinkle for story about her, calls herself 'one woman army'

Bobby Deol, brother Sunny wish mom Prakash Kaur on her birthday, see pics

When Simi almost adopted girl from an orphanage but her parents showed up
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP